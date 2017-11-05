8 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

RAMESHWARAM: Eight Tamil Nadu fishermen were today arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu in the island nation's waters.

The fishermen from Akarapettai in Nagapattinam district, who put out to sea in a mechanised boat, were arrested on charges of poaching fish in Lanka's territorial waters, Assistant Director of Fisheries Department - Nagapattinam Gangadhar said.

The fishermen were taken to Parunthithurai, he added.

Thirteen fishermen from the state were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on November 2 when they were allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on October 27 urged the Centre to take steps to secure the release of 54 fishermen and 140 fishing boats from Sri Lanka.