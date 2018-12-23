हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australia's highest peak

8-year-old Hyderabad boy climbs Australia's highest peak

Samanyu Pothuraju achieved the feat on December 12.

8-year-old Hyderabad boy climbs Australia&#039;s highest peak
ANI photo

Hyderabad: Adding another record to his name, an eight-year-old Hyderabad boy has climbed Mount Kosciuszko, the highest mountain in Australia. Samanyu Pothuraju achieved the feat on December 12. He was accompanied by a team of five which includes his mother Lavanya and sister.

Revealing his future plans, Pothuraju said, "So far, I have climbed four mountains. Now, I am gearing up for Mount Fuji in Japan. I want to become an Air Force officer when I grow up."

Pothuraju's mother said, "For every summit, our team members plan a cause. According to us, we should go to the mountains with a cause and not without it. This time, we planned to support the handloom weavers."

Earlier this year, Pothuraju, along with his coach and his mother, among others, had sealed Uhuru peak of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the highest peak in Africa. He had unfurled the Tricolour at a height of 5,895 meters above the sea level on April 2.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:
Australia's highest peakMount KosciuszkoHyderabad boy

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close