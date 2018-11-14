हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Punjab

9 children fall ill in Punjab after eating fruit plucked from a tree

According to the parents of the children, they plucked green coloured fruit from a tree and ate it, following which they started vomiting and some of them fell unconscious.

At least nine children were on Tuesday admitted to a hospital in Gurdaspur district of Punjab as they fell ill after consuming fruits freshly plucked from a tree. According to news agency ANI, the incident occurred at Batala in Gurdaspur district.

Speaking to ANI, Batala Civil Hospital’s senior medical officer Sanjeev Bhalla said that one of the admitted children was in a critical condition while eight were stable.

“Nine children came here, one of them is critical and eight are stable. They are being given treatment. All of them have been kept under observation,” said the senior medical officer.

