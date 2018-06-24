हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Road accident

9 killed in Andhra Pradesh road accident

According to the police, three auto-rickshaws were coming from wrong direction. While two vehicles passed safely, the third was hit by the bus.  

Representational image

Vijayawada: Nine persons were killed and four others injured when a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh`s Kurnool district early on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Somayajulapalle on Kurnool-Nandyal highway.

The state-owned Road Transport Corporation bus hit the auto, which was carrying 13 people. While seven died on the spot, two others succumbed in a nearby hospital. The injured were shifted to a government hospital in Kurnool.

A group of villagers from Penugondla and Kalapari villages had boarded the auto-rickshaws to go to Mahanandi village near Nandyal town for Naturopathy treatment. Most of the deceased were old and ill.

