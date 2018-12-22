हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Data interception

9,000 phones, 500 emails intercepted per month in 2013 during UPA tenure, says RTI

The RTI application was received in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 12, 2013.

9,000 phones, 500 emails intercepted per month in 2013 during UPA tenure, says RTI

In a shocking revelation, at least 9,000 phones and 500 emails were intercepted each month after orders by the Central government during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, according to an RTI.

"On an average, between 7,500 to 9,000 orders for interception of telephones are issued by Central Government per month. On an average, between 300 to 500 orders for interception of emails are issued by Central Government per month," news agency ANI reported quoting the 2013 RTI.

The RTI application was received in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 12, 2013.

Tags:
Data interceptionData interception 2013 RTIUPA data interception

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close