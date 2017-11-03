996 jobs with BSNL for Junior Accounts Officers post; admit cards released

New Delhi: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is recruiting for the post of Direct Junior Accounts Officer (JAO).

The BSNL will recruit about 996 Direct JAOs (Junior Accounts Officer) from open market/external candidates through online competitive examinations 2017.

The BSNL has published the admit card/hall ticket and interested candidates can download the same from official website externalbsnlexam.com.

The exam will be conducted on November 5, 2017.

The selected candidates will get be entitled to IDA pay scale Executive of `16,400 – `40,500/- with annual increment @ 3 percent of basic pay plus IDA, HRA, perks, medical benefits, etc.

Eligibility criteria:

- Only Indian Nationals would be eligible to apply.

- Applicant must possess the educational qualification M.COM / CA / ICWA / CS from a recognised institution / University (as on January 1, 2017 as per Recruitment Rule of BSNL).

- The Candidates having qualification M.COM/CA/ICWA/CS from a recognised institution/University shall only be able to appear in the online examination

- Candidate shall not be below 20 years and shall not exceed 30 years as on January 1, 2017

Steps to download Hall Ticket

- Click on the link in red - Download /print Hall Ticket

- A new window will open

- Enter your Registration number

- Mention your date of birth

- Enter Password

- Your hall ticket will appear on screen. Take a print out.

List of vacancy details

ANDAMAN & NICHOBAR – 4

ANDRA PRADESH 72

ASSAM 32

BIHAR 22

CHATTISHGARH 19

CHENNAI 23

GUJRAT 71

HARYANA 36

HIMACHAL PRADESH 18

JAMMU & KASHMIR 16

JHARKHAND 11

KARNATAKA 62

KERALA 41

KOLKATA 8

MADHYA PRADESH 38

MAHARASTRA 135

NORTH EAST 14

NORTH EAST 5

NORTHERN TELECOM REGION 16

ODISHA 20

PUNJAB 61

RAJASTHAN 46

TAMILNADU 34

TELENGANA 19

UTTAR PRADESH EAST 65

UTTAR PRADESH WEST 41

UTTARAKHAND 11

WEST BENGAL 56