996 jobs with BSNL for Junior Accounts Officers post; admit cards released
The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is recruiting for the post of Direct Junior Accounts Officer (JAO).
New Delhi: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is recruiting for the post of Direct Junior Accounts Officer (JAO).
The BSNL will recruit about 996 Direct JAOs (Junior Accounts Officer) from open market/external candidates through online competitive examinations 2017.
The BSNL has published the admit card/hall ticket and interested candidates can download the same from official website externalbsnlexam.com.
The exam will be conducted on November 5, 2017.
The selected candidates will get be entitled to IDA pay scale Executive of `16,400 – `40,500/- with annual increment @ 3 percent of basic pay plus IDA, HRA, perks, medical benefits, etc.
Eligibility criteria:
- Only Indian Nationals would be eligible to apply.
- Applicant must possess the educational qualification M.COM / CA / ICWA / CS from a recognised institution / University (as on January 1, 2017 as per Recruitment Rule of BSNL).
- The Candidates having qualification M.COM/CA/ICWA/CS from a recognised institution/University shall only be able to appear in the online examination
- Candidate shall not be below 20 years and shall not exceed 30 years as on January 1, 2017
Steps to download Hall Ticket
- Click on the link in red - Download /print Hall Ticket
- A new window will open
- Enter your Registration number
- Mention your date of birth
- Enter Password
- Your hall ticket will appear on screen. Take a print out.
List of vacancy details
ANDAMAN & NICHOBAR – 4
ANDRA PRADESH 72
ASSAM 32
BIHAR 22
CHATTISHGARH 19
CHENNAI 23
GUJRAT 71
HARYANA 36
HIMACHAL PRADESH 18
JAMMU & KASHMIR 16
JHARKHAND 11
KARNATAKA 62
KERALA 41
KOLKATA 8
MADHYA PRADESH 38
MAHARASTRA 135
NORTH EAST 14
NORTH EAST 5
NORTHERN TELECOM REGION 16
ODISHA 20
PUNJAB 61
RAJASTHAN 46
TAMILNADU 34
TELENGANA 19
UTTAR PRADESH EAST 65
UTTAR PRADESH WEST 41
UTTARAKHAND 11
WEST BENGAL 56