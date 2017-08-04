Lookout notice​ served to Karti Chidambaram; approaches Madras High Court

Chennai: More trouble seems to be brewing for Congress leader Karti Chidambaram. A lookout notice has been issued against the former Finance Minister P Chidambaram 's son.

About ten days ago, Karti Chidambaram approached the Madras HC against this lookout issued by CBI. The petition came up for hearing on Friday, with the high court asking for clarification from the Home Ministry. The matter has been adjourned to Monday.

CBI had allegedly issued summons against Chidambaram to appear before the agency for further interrogation related to the INX Media deal. He, however, refused to answer the summons and applied it to Madras HC.

So far, Karthi Chidambaram has neither denied nor confirmed about the lookout notice against him.

Raids were conducted at Kartik's residence a few days ago.

Chidambaram told The Economic Times that he is currently in the country and not going anywhere. He further assured that he is ready to cooperate the investigation.