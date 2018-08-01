A CM should not provoke for civil war: Assam Congress leader on Mamata's remark​

New Delhi: Assam Congress chief on Wednesday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that the latter should not provoke for a civil war. Condemning Banerjee's remark, Ripun Bora said that the state is absolutely peaceful and the move would hardly have any impact on Assam.

"Mamata Banerjee being the Chief Minister should not provoke for a civil war, we condemn this statement. It will have no impact on Assam as it is absolutely peaceful there," said Ripun Bora.

The massive Supreme Court-monitored exercise to identify genuine Indian nationals living in Assam excluded over 40 lakh people from the final National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) draft list.

Soon after the release of voters' list, Banerjee launched a scathing attack and alleged that the NRC exercise in Assam was done with a 'political motive' to divide people and warned that it would lead to bloodbath and a civil war in the country.

"The NRC is being done with a political motive. We will not let this happen. They (BJP) are trying to divide the people. The situation cannot be tolerated. There will be a civil war, bloodbath in the country," Banerjee had said at a conclave.

Meanwhile, a BJP youth wing activist filed an FIR against Banerjee, accusing her of inciting 'hate and tension' among communities.

The Trinamool Congress chief, during the conclave, had also dared the BJP to try implementing NRC in West Bengal and said it can never come to power in the state. "The BJP has the audacity to say that they would implement NRC in Bengal and thinks only they and their supporters would stay in India and rest will have to leave the country," she said.