Rajasthan

A couple found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan

The bodies were found in Itada village, SHO Chauhan police station, Manohar Bishnoi said.

Jaipur: The bodies of a young couple were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said.

Babulal Meghwal (25) and Amiya Meghwal (16) were allegedly in a relationship. But, the girl's family had fixed her marriage with another man, they added. 

As per the preliminary investigation, the duo was in love but the girl's parents wanted her to marry someone else, he added.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigations were underway, they said.

