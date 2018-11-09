हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
2019 Lok Sabha elections

A day after meeting Deve Gowda, Chandrababu Naidu to meet Stalin in Chennai on Friday

TDP chief N Chandrababu had last week met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on November 1.

A day after meeting Deve Gowda, Chandrababu Naidu to meet Stalin in Chennai on Friday

A day after meeting former prime minister and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader HD Deve Gowda and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu is slated to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin in Chennai on Friday.

Chandrababu Naidu is meeting leaders of several opposition parties in a bid to unite them against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

During his meeting with Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy on Thursday, Chandrababu had called for opposition unity to oust the BJP-led NDA government at Centre. The meeting, which was held at Deve Gowda's residence in the city's south-western suburb, lasted for about an hour.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the JDS leaders, Naidu had said, “The meeting with former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy was an initial exercise to unite the opposition parties.”

Naidu is trying to form an alliance comprising different regional parties. He had said on Thursday that the opposition parties would work together to "save" democracy in India, accusing the central government of “destroying” institutions like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also informed mediapersons that he had already held talks with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, confirming that he would meet Stalin on Friday.

Naidu had also reached out to the Congress party, terming the grand old party as “the main anchor”, even as he ducked a question on the prime ministerial face of the united opposition.

The TDP chief had last week met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on November 1. It is yet to be seen if Naidu would be able to form a united opposition, which would oppose the ruling BJP in the 2019 General Elections.

Tags:
2019 Lok Sabha electionsLok Sabha electionsChandrababu NaiduMK Stalin

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close