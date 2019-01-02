हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Day after RJD leader shot dead, son of accused thrashed to death, house set on fire

The RJD leader was shot dead by the accused in the Deepnagar police limits. 

Day after RJD leader shot dead, son of accused thrashed to death, house set on fire

A day after an RJD leader was shot dead in Bihar's Nalanda district, agitated locals on Wednesday beat the teenage son of the accused to death and set his house on fire.

The RJD leader was shot dead by the accused in the Deepnagar police limits. The locals then attacked the house of the accused and set it on fire. 

They also thrashed the 13-year-old son of the man accused of shooting dead the RJD leader. The boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A police investigation is currently underway.

SDPO, Nalanda said, "He was shot dead due to personal enmity. We are investigating the matter."

