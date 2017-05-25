A day ahead of Opposition's meet over Presidential Elections, Mamata Banerjee hold talks with PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Ahead of the Opposition's huddle to decide on a consensus candidate for the presidential poll, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi to discuss the Ganga erosion issue and seek more funds for her state to tackle the financial crisis.

Before leaving for the national capital, Banerjee claimed that Bengal was not getting adequate Central aid in certain areas.

Her meeting with PM Modi comes in the backdrop of Mamata, known for taking a strong position against the BJP, intensifying efforts for a joint candidate for the presidential race.

Mamata is also scheduled to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Opposition leaders on Friday to finalise a common non-BJP candidate for the presidential elections in July.

President Pranab Mukherjee's term ends on July 24 and the election has to take place before that.