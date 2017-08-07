close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

A day before Rajya Sabha polls, 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs back in Ahmedabad

A day before the Rajya Sabha elections, 44 Gujarat Congress legislators who were staying Bengaluru`s Eagleton Resort, have returned to their home state.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 07:40
A day before Rajya Sabha polls, 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs back in Ahmedabad
The 44 Gujarat MLAs arrived in Ahmedabad amid heavy security

Bengaluru/Ahmedabad: A day before the Rajya Sabha elections, 44 Gujarat Congress legislators who were staying Bengaluru`s Eagleton Resort, have returned to their home state.

The MLAs arrived at Ahmedabad's Kempegowda International Airport in the wee hours of August 7 amid heavy security. They are currently lodged in a resort near Ahmedabad.

 

 

Congress lawmaker DK Suresh on Sunday told ANI, “All of them (Gujarat Congress MLAs staying in Bengaluru resort) are happy, tomorrow or day after tomorrow they may leave," further adding, "Gujarat Congress is united, MLAs want to vote Ahmed Patel and will get back seat of Congress."

The MLAs will cast their votes for upcoming Rajya Sabha polls on August 8.

"To ensure that BJP is not successful in its mission, 44 of us Congress MLAs are leaving from Gujarat for Bengaluru. To hide their failure, the saffron party is trying to make sure our MLAs resign by offering money and through police pressure," said Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar.

 

Earlier, six Gujarat Congress legislators, including Shankersinh Vaghela, resigned from the party to join the BJP. Congress alleged that state BJP had offered Rs 15 crore to each of its MLAs alongwith a ticket in Gujarat polls along and funds to contest the elections. Following this, the Congress shipped away the 44 MLAs to Karnatala to prevent them defecting before the Rajya Sabha polls.

 

Last week, the Income Tax department raided several premises owned by Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar and his family, including Bengaluru`s Eagleton Resort where the 44 legislators were staying.

TAGS

44 Gujarat Congress MLAsGujarat CongressBJPRajya Sabha polls

From Zee News

World

Attack on United Nations office in Colombia injures police...

On Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind greets nation with warm wishes
India

On Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Preside...

In Mumbai, BEST buses to go off road on Rakhi, after workers strike over fair pay
Maharashtra

In Mumbai, BEST buses to go off road on Rakhi, after worker...

World

Knifeman arrested at Eiffel Tower `wanted to kill soldier`:...

India

Four die in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh; Odi...

Delhi

Delhi assembly's Monsoon Session to begin on Tuesday

AmericasWorld

'Terrorists' attack Venezuela military base: Madu...

WorldAsia

China scores diplomatic coup in sea row

Rajasthan

Bomb scare delays AI flight from Jodhpur to Delhi by 3 hour...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Falling prey to a game of death: Blue Whale Challenge shows the ugly underbelly of the Internet

Usha's Pati is new Up-Rashtrapati: From law student to upholder of Constitution

US turns away from Pak, China serenades Islamabad

Chilarai: The swift-as-a-kite fearless Koch warrior

The renewable energy revolution in India