A debate in parliament can't take away judiciary's power, asserts Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday has asserted its authority under Constitution saying that the Parliamentarian debates cannot take away its powers.

"We will act to protect the people of the land and their rights," the apex court said.

According to the court, judicial review cannot be expelled because the issue is before the Parliament.

Even if the government does not make a law, the Supreme Court will act.

As per reports, the Parliamentary actions will not affect the Supreme Court's constitutional duties.