A decade since Mumbai attacks, India maintains pressure on Pak to punish terrorists

New Delhi: Monday marked the 10th anniversary of the cowardly Mumbai attacks which left 166 people dead. The ghastly act was carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists and India once again put pressure on the country to punish the people behind the attack.

The attacks carried out on November 26 of 2008 was one of the worst terror-related incidents in the country and the terrorists were given instructions by their handlers based in Pakistan.

India has since repeatedly urged Pakistan to bring the culprits to book, even sharing evidence of their involvement. Pakistan, however, continues to act at snail's pace.

On Monday, India once again reminded Pakistan to act, act swift and act tough against the perpetrators of the heinous attacks. "The international community stands united with India in its fight against terrorism. We call upon Pakistan to expedite the process of bringing the terrorists involved in 26/11 to speedy justice," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs.

A decade on, a nation mourns and the world awaits justice

#2611Attack #MumbaiTerrorAttacks pic.twitter.com/Tccf3f59Kr — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 26, 2018

India has been repeatedly backed by the international community in its fight against terror. On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a fresh reward of US $5 million for anyone who helps secure the capture of terrorists involved in the 26/11 attacks. He also urged Pakistan to act against the culprits. (Read full report here)

It was a move that was much appreciated by Sushma Swaraj. "I welcome the statement made by US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the 10th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks calling upon Pakistan to bring to justice perpetrators of the attack," said the External Affairs minister. "I urge Pakistan to heed the call of international community and fulfill its international obligations by implementing sanctions against those responsible for this horrific act of terror."