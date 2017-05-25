A Dialogue With JC: India will flourish under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, says Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi

New Delhi: It's a tell-all interview of Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi.

This week Rajiv Mehrishi will be the guest in Zee Regional Channels' popular and special show 'A Dialogue with JC'.

Zee Media's Executive Director and Regional Channels' CEO Jagdeesh Chandra talked exclusively this week with the Home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi in his show A DIALOGUE WITH JC.

In his conversation with Jagdeesh Chandra, the 1978 batch Rajasthan Cadre IAS officer talked on a number of issues.

Answering first few questions on his tenures in various departments of Rajasthan, he shared his experiences in sectors like transport, agriculture and finance.

According to Mehrishi, he worked extensively in the state as the chief secretary.

Mehrishi said, Vasundhara Raje is a forward-looking CM. He enlisted the initiative taken by the her.

Mehrishi also applauded the state government's schemes like Jan Swavlamban Yojna, Bhamashah Yojna and Sarkar Aapke Dwar.

In this interview, Mehrishi praised Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as a kind-hearted man.

He also talked in detail about his book 'India 2017' which was released by Rajnath himself. He said, had he got timely retirement and not got the extensions, the book would have been completed in 8 months. He also appreciated the contributions of his wife, son and a friend in making this book possible.

On security issues

According to Mehrishi, internal security and peace is vital for the economic development. He said his department's basic responsibility is to maintain peace in the country. He said the situation is better in north-east these days. For naxalites, he had used the term 'a racket of extortionists'.

On Kashmir issue

Rajiv Mehrishi talked extensively on the Kashmir situation. He straightaway said that the conditions are not that bad as shown in media. According to him the situation is tense only in 2-3 districts of south Kashmir. He said that the elected government can and will handle the matter very responsibly. He also rejected the speculations of President's rule in Kashmir.

On PM Modi

When asked about his long working hours he repeated PM Modi's statement that fatigue comes only when you think about work, doing work doesn't give strain. He stressed that the country will flourish further in PM Modi's leadership.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW on Saturday at 9.30 PM on all the regional channels of Zee Media.