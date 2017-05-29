A Dialogue With JC: NBCC chairman AK Mittal praises Modi govt for quick decisions, says Delhi's Pragati Maidan will be signal-free in 2 years

New Delhi: It's a very detailed interview of National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) Limited's Chairman and MD AK Mittal.

In his conversation with Jagdeesh Chandra, AK Mittal talked on a number of issues.



Mittal joined NBCC in the year 1985.

In the year 2013, when Mittal became CMD, the market capital of NBCC was Rs 1,270 crore but today under his leadership it has reached to Rs 12000 crore.

Commenting on the coordination among governments and various organisations, the NBCC CMD said it is not very challenging for them as a PSU to take permissions and NOCs.

Currently, NBCC is working on the redevelopment projects in Delhi.

NBCC has worked in New Moti Bagh and now the work is in progress in East Kidwai Nagar under self-finance scheme.

Government has also assigned Rs. 25000-crore projects to NBCC in Nauroji Nagar, Netaji Nagar and Sarojini Nagar in Delhi.

According to Mittal, NBCC is also developing an integrated township worth Rs. 12000 crore on DDA's Karkardooma land in Delhi.

Mittal also shared the Pragati Maidan redevelopment plan in detail and said NBCC was developing a 7000 capacity convention centre and a 5 star hotel in Pragati Maidan.

Also, Mittal said that in two years the Pragati Maidan area would be signal-free as 7 tunnels were also being built there.

NBCC is also working on a housing project in Gurugram, Alwar and Faridabad.

Mittal added that various ministries are working in close coordination to fulfil the dream of 'Housing for All'. He said PM has also agreed to some of the suggestions given by NBCC.

According to Mittal, government has nominated NBCC as a land management agency to identify surplus land with PSUs.

NBCC is active in 26 states and he named Manipur as a difficult area to work in.

Mittal said that he got threats in Naxal areas too. But he also said that NBCC got the full support from the local government agencies.

He also said that NBCC was trying to enter in Uttar Pradesh in coming days with various projects.

Answering a question on his contribution in NBCC, he said that he worked much on digitisation and quality control. When asked about the road map of next 3 years, he shared a dream of making a few buildings which were never made anywhere. He also praised the quick decisions that were being taken by Modi government.

