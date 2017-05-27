A Dialogue With JC: PM Modi has set 2022 target to transform country, says MoS I&B Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore

New Delhi: Minister of state for Information and Broadcasting Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore in an exclusive interview with Zee Media's Executive Director and CEO of its Regional Channels Jagdeesh Chandra on Saturday highlighted the priority areas of his government and explained why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of 2022 to fulfil his promise of transforming India.

He said that the people of the country have reposed their unflinching faith in PM Modi whom he described as a great visionary leader.

Describing the multifarious challenges faced by his government, the retired colonel said the enemy not only exists on the borders but also within the country.

He said that the people hoped for the first time that corruption could be eliminated from the system when Narendra Modi became the prime minister.

He said that five years are not enough to transform the country, so PM has aimed for 2022.

The I&B minister also said that the Modi-led government was able to earn the full trust of the people.

“Modi ji is now the world's most followed leader on social media,” he said.

He also praised BJP chief Amit Shah for his extraordinary poll strategies which resulted in a historic victory in the UP assembly elections. He described him as a big team leader.

He informed that Shah is currently on a 95-day tour of the country.

The minister also praised the party workers who toiled hard to spread the good work of his government during the UP elections.

Referring to the contribution of the media, he said his government has always encouraged a 'free media'. He said the elected representatives should maintain a distance from the media.

Rathore said that his government was able to keep its deadlines set for various programmes.

He expressed hope that in 2019, BJP would once again come to power.

He also said that unlike the previous dispensations, the ministers of the Modi government were not on leave during summer vacations.

He applauded the PM's Man Ki Baat and said that the people were now able to send suggestions directly to him through the radio programme.

He also appreciated Zee Media for having 23 regional channels just like the Doordarshan.

He said that no other network shows programs in so many regional languages.

On the subject of the Censor board, he said his ministry doesn't intervene in the certification board's works.

Referring to his government's Digital India campaign. he said that all the ministries have their own websites and they are also active on social media.

He said that people have now begun reaping the benefits of digitisation as full governance is being done on mobile phones today.