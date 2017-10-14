A Dialogue With JC: Rakhi Sawant, Marina Mathur say Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is a sex addict

This week in his show A Dialogue with JC, Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Regional Channels' of Zee Media interviewed Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant and ex Bigg Boss contestant Marina Kuwar.

Both Sawant and Kuwar spoke candidly on their experience with rape convict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Ques: How has been your experience ever since the controversy over Ram Rahim erupted?

Answer: We are pained, but if we don't speak who else will reveal as to what the Dera sect head did to us.

Ques: Your comment on Gurmeet and Honeypreet Insan's relationship?

Answer: Their claim of having a holy relationship of a father and daughter is farce. The Dera head used to ask Honeypreet to perform mujra infront of him.

He also made us dance infront of him wearing short dresses and Honeypreet used to shower Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes on us.

Ques: Is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh a sex addict.

Answer: Yes.

Ques: Why did you (Rakhi) take her (Marina Kuwar) to the self-styled godman?

Answer (Rakhi Sawant): The Dera Sacha Sauda chief said he wanted to make films and asked me to bring some girls like Sunny Leone. So I took Marina to him.

Marina: When I met the Dera chief, he continuously stared at me and later Honeypreet asked me to go inside his gufa..I willingly went. However, to my shock, the self-styled godman groped me from behind.

Rakhi: Our drinks were spiked with some substance after which one tends to shed clothes. However, we just had a small quantity of the drink.

Marina: I was in my senses and was feeling very bad when he was inappropriately touching me. However, we both safely walked out of the 'gufa'.

Ques: Honeypreet sememed very sidhi sadhi. Your comment.

Answer (Marina): We very well know what kind of relationship both (Gurmeet and Honeypreet) share.

Rakhi said she knows that the self-styled godman used to give spiked drinks to his followers, following which they gave their property to him.

Ques: Some are saying the Dera sect chief is contemplating on contesting elections. What do you have to say on this?

Answer (Rakhi): He told me that he would arrange me a poll ticket.

(Marina): People are saying we are revealing such things to gain publicity.

(Rakhi): Who will give us any film after such interview, we just want to expose the baba.

Ques: It is being said that women, who didn't had any children used to approach Gurmeet. Is this true?

Answer (marina): I don't know. I think both Honeypreet and the Dera chief were ditching each other.

Ques: When you were inside the gufa. Did you agree to Gurmeet's wishes?

Answer (Marina): We didn't have any sexual encounter. I have never compromised on such things, neither will I do so.

Ques: Did Honeypreet want to be like Katrina Kaif?

Answer (Rakhi): Yes she wanted to be like Katrina Kaif. She also wanted to be like Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone.

Ques: How did you manage to get away from the clutches of the Dera sect chief?

Answser (Marina): I deliberately called up my mother and asked her to have a word with the self-styled godman. He told my mother that I was like his daughter.

I just want to say that if one wants to have physical relationship, he shouldn't address the other person as his daughter or sister.

Ques: How did you (actor Mayur Verma) come into this entire episode?

Answer (Mayur): I was told by Rakhi that the Dera chief wanted to make some Punjabi films, so I approached him. Gurmeet told me he would give him a role of his son in the film, but I would have to agree to his every demand.

The Dera sect chief was interested in both males and females. I categorically told him that I would never compromise. The self-styled godman threatened to make me impotent. Honeypreet and Gurmeet are lying about their father-daughter relationship. The court has rightly sentenced him to 20 years in jail.

Ques: Did Honeypreet call you?

Answer (Mayur): I asked Rakhi as to why did she take me to Gurmeet. Rakhi said she had no idea of such things. Blackmoney was used in Gurmeet's films. A video of Radhe Maa has emerged in which she is seen dancing with Talli baba.