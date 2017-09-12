close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

A failed dynast chose to speak about his failed political journeys: Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi's speech in US

Reacting to Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's statement on the political dynasty in India, BJP leader and Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani called him a failed and arrogant politician.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 12:59
A failed dynast chose to speak about his failed political journeys: Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi&#039;s speech in US

New Delhi: Reacting to Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's statement on political dynasty in India, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani called him a failed and arrogant politician.

"A failed dynast today chose to speak about his failed political journeys in USA," she said.

Calling him out for “belittling” Prime Minister, Irani said Gandhi's statements on Indian political dynasty is an anomaly and that PM Modi had no political mileage.

“India's Prime Minister - Narendra Modi - is a man who has risen from a humble background, as have the President the Vice President. The People of India have given a historic mandate in favour of PM Modi, and that Gandhi's party, largely because of their dynastic politics, was reduced to new low. These three persons prove the merit of democratic. This shows that India is not dynastic in nature,” she added.

Trying to deflect criticism on political dynasty, Gandhi had said, “Dynastic politics is a problem in all political parties. Most of the country runs like this. That’s how India works. Akhilesh (Yadav), (MK) Stalin and even (actor) Abhishek Bachchan are dynasts. Even (Prem Kumar) Dhumal’s son (Anurag Thakur) is a dynast, so don’t go just after me.”

He was speaking at an international event at University of California, Berkeley, United States.

“To say that Congress became arrogant under Indira Gandhi and hence lost election is a big political confession in itself,” said Irani, adding, “It reflects their failed strategic plan.”

“People did not vote for Congress. They did not vote for political dynasty. He (Gandhi) forgot the voters are Indians – not international audience,” added the minister.

TAGS

Smriti IraniRahul Gandhi

From Zee News

Will throw Tamil Nadu govt out of power, warns TTV Dinakaran after crucial AIADMK meet
Tamil NaduChennai

Will throw Tamil Nadu govt out of power, warns TTV Dinakara...

Climate change to destroy coffee-growing areas by 88 percent till 2050
Environment

Climate change to destroy coffee-growing areas by 88 percen...

Technology

New AI system can learn videogame with two minutes of foota...

Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Mobiles

Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product lau...

Indian users trust Samsung even after Galaxy Note 7 debacle: Survey
Mobiles

Indian users trust Samsung even after Galaxy Note 7 debacle...

Facebook testing instant videos for Android app
Internet & Social Media

Facebook testing instant videos for Android app

Rahul Gandhi&#039;s latest gaffe - &#039;Number of seats in Lok Sabha is 546&#039;
India

Rahul Gandhi's latest gaffe - 'Number of seats in...

Ryan murder case: Pradyuman saw conductor &#039;masturbating&#039;, claim cops
India

Ryan murder case: Pradyuman saw conductor 'masturbatin...

Ryan murder case: &#039;No freedom of thought in the school&#039;, claims former student on social media
India

Ryan murder case: 'No freedom of thought in the school...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The bullet train is a far reaching and momentous project for India

DNA Edit: Give Armed Forces Their Due

Vivekananda’s vision transcends narrow political binaries

DNA Edit: AIMPLB applies caution in triple talaq case

Sorry Mr. CEO, Ryan International is no victim and you have blood on your hands