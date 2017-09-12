A failed dynast chose to speak about his failed political journeys: Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi's speech in US

New Delhi: Reacting to Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's statement on political dynasty in India, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani called him a failed and arrogant politician.

"A failed dynast today chose to speak about his failed political journeys in USA," she said.

Calling him out for “belittling” Prime Minister, Irani said Gandhi's statements on Indian political dynasty is an anomaly and that PM Modi had no political mileage.

“India's Prime Minister - Narendra Modi - is a man who has risen from a humble background, as have the President the Vice President. The People of India have given a historic mandate in favour of PM Modi, and that Gandhi's party, largely because of their dynastic politics, was reduced to new low. These three persons prove the merit of democratic. This shows that India is not dynastic in nature,” she added.

Trying to deflect criticism on political dynasty, Gandhi had said, “Dynastic politics is a problem in all political parties. Most of the country runs like this. That’s how India works. Akhilesh (Yadav), (MK) Stalin and even (actor) Abhishek Bachchan are dynasts. Even (Prem Kumar) Dhumal’s son (Anurag Thakur) is a dynast, so don’t go just after me.”

He was speaking at an international event at University of California, Berkeley, United States.

“To say that Congress became arrogant under Indira Gandhi and hence lost election is a big political confession in itself,” said Irani, adding, “It reflects their failed strategic plan.”

“People did not vote for Congress. They did not vote for political dynasty. He (Gandhi) forgot the voters are Indians – not international audience,” added the minister.