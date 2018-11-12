A tale of two cities: At fraction of Delhi's air pollution, Hong Kong presses alarm buttons

New Delhi: The alarm bells which should have gone off in Delhi due to hazardous air quality are being sounded thousands of miles away in Hong Kong where air quality has moved to unhealthy levels which are still at least two times better than that in the Indian capital.

On Monday evening, the average PM 2.5 levels reported from Delhi - according to AQI - was over 350 per cubic meter while the average PM 2.5 over Hong Kong - according to the same source - was at 150 (WHO prescribed safe limit is 60). And yet, locals in Hong Kong were out with their pollution masks firmly across their face and the local administration springing into action. The public here has been advised to reduce exposure to outside air, limit physical exercises and vehicle emissions are being closely monitored. There is also a proposal afoot by which the Hong Kong government could soon pay locals for them to get rid of their old diesel vehicles. There are also incentives planned for people switching to Euro VI fuel by 2023. In addition, authorities have embarked on an exercise to remove 40,000 diesel vehicles used for commercial purposes here within five years.

While Hong Kong, much like Delhi, does blame weather conditions like low wind speeds for air pollution, it has managed to put its plans of tackling the problem into action.

Meanwhile in Delhi, there is a political slugfest over the issue with neighbouring states of Haryana and Punjab refusing to accept that stubble burning by their farmers has any role in the pollution over Delhi. The ruling party here and the opposition too appears busy mudslinging even as the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has extended the ban on construction activities, heavy industries and on heavy vehicles entering the city till Monday. Health and environmental experts believe more and much larger measures are required to bring down pollution to manageable levels.