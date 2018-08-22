A tale untold: Sushma Jain's life-like paintings on display at exhibition in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Artist Sushma Jain is presenting her paintings in an exhibition ‘A Tale Untold’ at Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai from August 22 to 27. The exhibition showcases works that paint animals in the wild and stunning landscapes. Through these paintings, Jain shares her passion for animals and attempts to create a narrative that highlights concerns regarding ecology and conservation.
The paintings will be on display at Jehangir Galleries 3 & 4 from 22nd – 27th August 2018.
In her maiden solo, artist Sushma Jain presents a suite of works that draws inspiration from the primal beauty of animals in the wild, and verdant and pristine landscapes that appear to be untouched by human interventions.
The life-like portraits of animals with their glistening skin, evocative and mesmerising gaze and every strand of hair visible to the naked eye are hyper-realistic in their rendering. The eyes, emotive and alive hold the viewer captive within their embrace. The blurred, defocused backdrop, strong bold lines with vivid colours in the foreground creates compelling imagery.
The series of landscapes from icy winters to tumultuous ocean waves and tranquil waters with moored boats are all metaphorical for journeys undertaken or about to commence. The sparseness of human figures and the expansiveness of the works create a sense of desolation and anticipation – for a future untold and unscripted, hinting at new stories in the making. The large vistas of snowy terrains and beautiful sunsets capture the dichotomy inherent in nature, the possibilities of extremes and the uncertainties of our times.
"This exhibition is an opportunity for me to present these beautiful wild animals in their natural environment and sensitise viewers to the importance of wildlife protection and conservation. Similarly, I wanted to present landscapes that are unspoiled, which again drive home the point of being conscious about our natural resources," Jain said.
Sushma Jain has been passionate about art from her childhood and has pursued it with ardent fervour over the years. A self-taught artist, Jain has completed several formal art courses that have given her a solid foundation to build upon her natural talent and skills. Passionate about animals and photography, Sushma has travelled across the world to several national parks and forests in search of the perfect shot of animals in the wild – in their native environment, unfettered from urban noise. She has captured moments of tenderness, of free spirit and grace, of compassionate bonds between members of a herd, and mother and offspring, all in the wild. She has then transformed these into portraitures retaining photographic details and composition.
