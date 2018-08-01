A traitor, an anarchist: BJP hits out at Mamata Banerjee for saying NRC may lead to civil war

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is targetting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she claimed that the Centre is trying to divide people and raised fears of a civil war in the country.

In a veiled attack on Mamata, BJP leader Jagdambika said that her opposition to the Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) is akin to being a traitor. Pal said, "Had a regular citizen said such a thing, there would have been a case of sedition against them, then why are the same rules not applicable to Mamata Banerjee," he asked.

He also said that she is not just opposing the NRC, but is also saying that if infiltrators, Rohingyas are made to leave the country, then there will be civil war and bloodshed. "Why should there be bloodshed if these people are from Bangladesh. If someone talks about a civil war taking place when a foreigner is asked to leave the country, that should come under the category of sedition," he said adding that she should not make such irresponsible statements as a Chief Minister.

Not just Pal, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh also launched a scathing attack on Mamata saying that she made the civil war remark to target Muslim votes. Calling the Trinamool Congress chief an "anarchist", the BJP leader said that she must face legal action for her remark.

A day after Assam's NRC was released, Mamata on Tuesday had said that the list could lead to a bloodbath and civil war in the country. "They are trying to divide people. There will be bloodbath a civil war in the country. Only to win polls, people can't be victimised. Don't you think people who's name isn't in list will lose a part of their identity? Please understand India-Pakistan-Bangladesh were one before partition. Whoever came from Bangladesh to India till March 1971 is an Indian citizen," she had said.

Hitting back at Mamata, BJP chief Amit Shah had asked the Trinamool Congress to make its stand clear on the issue. "The threat of civil war has already once divided this country. What is she trying to say? Trinamool Congress should come forward and clear its stand. By encouraging infiltrators, how can we ensure security at the borders and internal security of the nation? I firmly believe NRC Assam is for the security of the country. We will fully implement SC's judgement on it. No one should do vote-bank politics on the matter," he had said.