A trip down memory lane for PM Modi, with a whiff of coffee

New Delhi: Chai may be his first love but coffee from Indian Coffee House in Shimla's Mall Road brought back fond memories for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

In Himachal Pradesh's capital for the swearing-in ceremony of the new state government, PM Modi took a brief break at the Indian Coffee House - a place he often used to spend time at during party-related work years ago. An absolute delight in the cold hills of the state, the piping hot coffee brought back memories from years gone by for the Prime Minister. He was BJP's in-ccharge for Himachal between 1994 and 2002.

In Shimla, relished coffee at the Indian Coffee House and reminisced old days. The coffee tastes as good as it did two decades ago, when I would frequent Himachal for party work. pic.twitter.com/XOYzlpLc43 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2017

His Wednesday's stopover was not like from times past. While the coffee itself may have been the same - and now with a large dose of fond memories, the place itself wasn't as hundreds of locals gathered to catch a glimpse of their Prime Minister. Chants of 'Modi, Modi' reverberated as PM Modi's cavalcade made its way through Shimla's streets.

Some locals who managed to get close enough were even seen clicking selfies with PM Modi - and his cup of coffee - in the frame. It was a sight to behold just weeks after the state voted BJP to power. Jai Ram Thakur, who won from Seraj constituency, took oath as CM in the presence of PM Modi and several other dignitaries. The ceremony took place at the Ridge Road - a popular tourist spot.

Most of the VVIPs and guests attending the ceremony landed at Jubbar-Hatti airport and then flown to Annandale helipad by choppers. Following this, they were taken to the venue of the rally in a carcade.

“Security was beefed up in and around the Ridge Ground area since Wednesday morning, with nearly 1,000 security men deployed in the are. Intelligence men in plain clothes, sharp shooters were also deployed at several locations. All entry points at interstate borders were under vigil, said Himachal Pradesh DGP Somesh Goyal.