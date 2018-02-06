A warning from Pakistan a day after Indian Army vows to avenge soldiers’ killing

A day after the Indian Army vowed to avenge the killing of four soldiers by Pakistani forces, the neighbouring country’s Defence Minister, Khurram Dastagir, warned India of a “response” in case of a “misadventure” by it.

"They (India) may have the right to start a misadventure but the right to respond, at what level and with what magnitude will be reserved by us," The Express Tribune quoted Dastagir as saying.

He also said that Pakistan was committed to the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India but said that it should not be interpreted as weakness to respond in case of a war. "Our commitment to abide by the ceasefire agreement is not a response limitation," the Defence Minister said.

The Pakistan minister further claimed that the Indian forces were involved in crimes against humanity in Kashmir. "It makes it incumbent on me to demand that there must be an international enquiry to determine the exact spectre of the crimes being committed by the Indian forces in Kashmir," he said.

Speaking at another event, the defence minister said that Islamabad retains the right to decide the measure and modicum of response to ceasefire violations by India.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also accused India of targeting and killing civilians along the Line of Control (LoC), and even summoned Indian deputy high commissioner JP Singh to register a protest. A report by Pakistan-based news organisation Dawn claimed that a woman and teenage boy got killed while seven others got injured in alleged firing by Indian forces.

A statement issued by the foreign office of Pakistan alleged that India violated ceasefire on Sunday in Nezapir, Nikial and Karela sectors. The country further claimed that India has resorted to as many as 190 ceasefire violations in 2018 so far and killed 13 civilians.

This comes a day after the Indian Army vowed to avenge the killing of four soldiers in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Army Vice Chief Sarath Chand said on Monday that India would give a befitting reply to Pakistan and its action will speak for itself.

“That (retaliation) goes without saying. I think I don't have to say that. Action will speak for itself. We will continue with our process of giving a befitting reply,” said Chand while speaking to mediapersons.

On Sunday, four Army personnel, including a Captain, were killed while four persons got injured after Pakistani troops opened "unprovoked and indiscriminate" firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts.