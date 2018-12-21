हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Meghalaya

A week goes by, 13 miners still trapped Meghalaya's coal mine

Efforts are currently underway to the rescue the victims, said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

A week goes by, 13 miners still trapped Meghalaya&#039;s coal mine

Shillong: More than a week has passed, yet there's no rescue in sight for the 13 miners trapped in the coal mine for Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills

Over 100 personnel from the NDRF, SDRF and the state police are currently camping on top of the 370 feet-deep mine.

Efforts are currently underway to the rescue the victims, said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

“We are here with NDRF, SDRF and Civil Defence teams. There is water in shaft, trying to pump out water, without that it's difficult to rescue miners,” said F.M Dopth, the DC of East Jaintia Hills.

 

 

Over a dozen miners got trapped after water from nearby Lytein river gushed into the illegal coal pit on December 13. All efforts made by the district authorities to trace them have been futile over the past seven days.

Mining expert Jaswant Singh Gill arrived on Thursday to take stock of the situation and suggested that the state government seek help of Coal India in the rescue operation.

"The NDRF and the district administration are doing their best... The NDRF are experts for this kind of situation and the MHA is being updated on the situation," Conrad told PTI.

Meanwhile, Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla said there were little chances for the miners to be rescued alive.

"It has been a week since the miners were trapped in the pit. Only a miracle can save them," he said. 

One person, identified as Krip Chullet, has been arrested so far pertaining to the mine disaster. Chullet was allegedly involved in hiring labourers, overseeing the work and sending them down the shaft.

The National Green Tribunal has banned unscientific and unsafe rat-hole coal mining in Meghalaya in 2014.

 

With agency inputs

