Aadhaar data reunites missing teens with families - Here's how

The Aadhaar enrolment drive initiated by the Union government is indeed fruitful! Three disabled teenagers on Saturday reunited with their families after a couple of years with the help of Aadhaar.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 15:49
New Delhi: The Aadhaar enrolment drive initiated by the Union government is indeed fruitful! Three disabled teenagers on Saturday reunited with their families after a couple of years with the help of Aadhaar.

As per the reports of Indiatimes.com, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on May 28 found that the biometric details of three teens at a state-run orphanage Ballari were unaccepted, because of their prior registration to the data base. 

Following a background check, the authority tracked their original hometowns in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. UIDAI contacted their parents and arranged a reunion at the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) office, Ballari.

Kalyan, 14, was reportedly brought to the orphanage on October 26, 2016. As per the existed biometric details, his name is Boyina Kalyan hailing from Gudivada village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

B Babu, 17, was admitted to the orphanage on May 28, 2012. His biometrics revealed his name to be T I M D Ahithisham, from Palamaner village of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.

Battulwar Madhav Rajanna, 17, who is reportedly deaf and dumb was brought to the Ballari-based orphanage on September 15, 2015. The orphanage named him Raju, however, he could be traced as a resident of Kotchira village of Telangana's Nizamabad district.

