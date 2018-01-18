Aadhaar linking: Amid concerns over 'death of civil rights', SC to resume hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will continue hearing the pleas filed against Aadhaar on Thursday. During the first hearing session, which began yesterday, the top court was told linking Aadhaar card to banks, mobile and government schemes could cause the death of citizens' civil rights.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra is listening to several petitions challenging the validity of the 12-digit identification number. Other judges on the case are Justices AM Khanwilkar, Adarsh Kumar Sikri, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.

Senior lawyer Shyam Divan, who appeared on behalf of the petitioners, told the bench that a people`s constitution was being converted into a state`s Constitution, adding that it was incorrect to take people`s biometric data for Aadhaar Card.

Earlier this month, reports of access to the Aadhaar database for mere Rs 500 emerged, putting a question on how secure the entire system is.

To counter all security breaches, the Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI) announced the launch of 'Virtual' Aadhaar.

The government needs to convince the top court that giving fingerprints and iris scan does not amount to violation of privacy.