close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Aadhaar made mandatory for registration of death

The home ministry said on Friday that it would be applicable for the residents of all states except Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya, for which a date would be notified separately.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 16:47
Aadhaar made mandatory for registration of death
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: The government has made Aadhaar number mandatory for the registration of death from October 1, to prevent identity fraud.

The home ministry said on Friday that it would be applicable for the residents of all states except Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya, for which a date would be notified separately.

"Aadhaar number will be required for the purpose of establishing the identity of the deceased for the purpose of death registration with effect from October 1," according to a notification issued by the home ministry.

The office of the Registrar General, which functions under the home ministry, said the use of Aadhaar will result in ensuring accuracy of the details provided by the relatives or dependents or acquaintances of the deceased.

"It will provide an effective method to prevent identity fraud. It will also help in recording the identity of the deceased person. Further, it will obviate the need for producing multiple documents to prove the identity of the deceased person," it said.

TAGS

AADHAARidentityregistrationdeath

From Zee News

WATCH -- Two men fall into 2000-feet deep valley in Maharashtra; know what happened next
Maharashtra

WATCH -- Two men fall into 2000-feet deep valley in Maharas...

Kerala

RSS demands judicial probe into 'political killings...

One killed, six injured in building collapse in Shimla
Himachal Pradesh

One killed, six injured in building collapse in Shimla

Madhya Pradesh CM to address radio show &#039;Apno se Apni Baat- Dil Se&#039; on August 13
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh CM to address radio show 'Apno se Apni...

Donald Trump may sack Nicholson for not winning Afghan war
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump may sack Nicholson for not winning Afghan war

India

333 killed in 206 train accidents in last three years

India

Hope countries cooperate in fighting all forms of terror: I...

Delhi

Delhi HC imposes 20K cost on Nitish Kumar in copyright case

India

Panel to suggest way to curb hate content on social media

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Money Edit: Rate cut no respite for banks worried about credit growth

How to stop covert conversions

DNA Edit: The Shivakumar Saga

RBI rate cut is a shot in the arm for the economy

DNA Edit: Medieval institute