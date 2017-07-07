close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes: SC asks petitioners to urge CJI to set up Constitution bench

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the concerned parties in Aadhaar matter to urge Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar to set up Constitution bench to finally decide on all related issues.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 15:08
Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes: SC asks petitioners to urge CJI to set up Constitution bench

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the concerned parties in Aadhaar matter to urge Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar to set up Constitution bench to finally decide on all related issues.

The SC bench said this while hearing petitions challenging several government notifications mandating Aadhaar for availing government social benefit schemes.

On June 10, the Supreme Court had ruled that from July 1 onward, every person eligible to obtain Aadhaar must quote their Aadhaar number or their Aadhaar Enrolment ID number for filing of Income Tax Returns as well as for applications for Permanent Account Number (PAN).

The petitioners have challenged a series of 17 notifications making Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits including mid-day meal, disability pensions as well as for victims of Bhopal gas tragedy.

TAGS

AADHAARSupreme CourtChief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu voices concern over Lankan bill; CM K Palaniswam...

West Bengal: BJP delegation on way to riot-hit Baduria detained
West Bengal

West Bengal: BJP delegation on way to riot-hit Baduria det...

Jammu and Kashmir

Vaishno Devi pilgrim from Goa dies of cardiac arrest

Modi, Xi come face to face in Hamburg, compliment each other for fight against terror, despite border row
India

Modi, Xi come face to face in Hamburg, compliment each othe...

G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi calls for collective crackdown on terrorist safe havens
India

G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi calls for collective crackdown...

BSF jawan defies extremities of weather, stands in pool of water holding rifle; PIC goes viral
India

BSF jawan defies extremities of weather, stands in pool of...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Cong vs Nitish: Storm in teacup?

Shalom-Namaste: Israel and India’s not-so-secret friendship

DNA Edit | Truly independent: The CEC must be appointed by a collegium system

Guv has the right to question about law and order situation: Tathagata Roy

DNA Edit: China’s warmongery