Aadhaar must for appearing in class 10, 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has made Aadhaar mandatory for board examinations in schools. All the students appearing for class 10 and class 12 board examinations, slated to be held in February next year, will need their Aadhaar cards handy.

According to the directive of the Yogi Adityanath government, the students will have to carry their Aadhaar cards along with the admit cards to the examination halls. Aadhaar is also needed when the students register for their board examinations.

And in case any student fails to appear for the examination because of non availability of Aadhaar, the onus would lie on the principal of the educational institution.

This move of the government aims at stopping the practice of fake candidates appearing in exams. A notification in this regard has been sent to all district administrations across Uttar Pradesh.

This comes months after the Uttar Pradesh government made Aadhaar card mandatory for students from class 1 to 8 in government schools. The responsibility for the same was given to the basic education department.