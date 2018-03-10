Aadhaar Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for multiple vacancies in UIDAI; check details at uidai.gov.in

There is a good news for candidates looking for government jobs as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is in the process of recruiting Stenographer, Private Secretary, Senior Accounts Officer and Deputy Director. Eligible candidates can apply on or before April 20, 2018.

Applications are invited for the positions on deputation basis in its office in Mumbai from the suitable and eligible officers from central, state governments, UTs/PSUs/autonomous bodies.

Candidates can visit UIDAI site by clicking uidai.gov.in and look for current vacancies.

Here are the details about the UIDAI Aadhaar Recruitment and also check how to apply for the jobs and qualifications required.

Positions available are stenographer, Private Secretary and Senior Accounts Officer.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should be officers from central, state governments, UTs/ PSUs/ autonomous bodies

Selection criteria

Candidate selection will be based either by a written examination followed by an Interview.

Desirable experience



Good stenography and typing skills proficiency

Terms and conditions of deputation



The deputation period shall be for three years and it is extendable by a further period of two years.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit shall not exceed 56 years as of the closing date of receipt of application.

Eligibility

Candidate should hold an analogous post in the parent cadre in the Pay Matrix Level — 6, pre-revised Pay Band 2 of Rs 9,300-34,800+4,200) or must be having four years of working experience in the Pay Matrix Level — 4, pre-revised Pay Band 1 of Rs 5,200-20,200 with Grade Pay of Rs 2,400.

Documents required

Application in prescribed format, Cadre Clearance Certificate from the Controlling Authority Statement giving detail of Major/Minor penalties, imposed upon the Officer, if any, during the last ten (10) years Annexure II Vigilance Clearance/lntegrity Certificate, Photocopies of the ACRs/APARs for the last five (5) years duly attested on each page by an officer not below the level of Under Secretary or equivalent.

The applications of suitable and eligible officers complete in all respect, in the prescribed format, along with documents listed above may be forwarded to ADG l Administration, Unique Identification Authority of India UIDAI, 7th Floor, MTNL Exchange Building, GD Soma Marg, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai- 400005.

The last date for recalling of applications complete in all respect is April 4.

Candidates who apply for the post will not be allowed to withdraw their candidature subsequently.

Applications received after the last date of otherwise found incomplete shall not be entertained.

UIDAI Mumbai Regional Office reserves the right circular at any time without assigning any reasons.