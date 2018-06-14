हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AAP approaches Modi over IAS officers' 'strike'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a campaign #ModjiForgiveDelhi. Party members, by posting videos, are requesting Modi to let the elected government work by asking the IAS officers to join back the work.  

New Delhi: Delhi`s ruling AAP on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s intervention to end the "strike" by the IAS officers as there has been no communication from the Lt Governor`s office over the sit-in protest by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues.

The sit-in by Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai at the Lt. Governor`s office entered its fourth day on Thursday, after which Kejriwal wrote to Modi urging him to intervene in the matter of the "strike" by the IAS officers, accusing Lt Governor Anil Baijal of doing "nothing" in this regard.

In the letter, Kejriwal informed Modi the officers have not been attending meetings with ministers for the past three months and cited instances when the government work was affected.

He also said that he hope Modi will allow them to work for the people of Delhi, adding that "no one should be allowed to trample upon people`s will".

Recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said: "I hope sir that Modiji will also follow in the footsteps of Atalji, respect people`s will and allow opposition-ruled states to work for the people."

On social media, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a campaign #ModjiForgiveDelhi. Party members, by posting videos, are requesting Modi to let the elected government work by asking the IAS officers to join back the work.

Social Welfare and SC/ST Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, in his video, said: "Modiji, don`t take revenge from the people. Please ask your IAS officers to join back the work."

Durgesh Pathak, in-charge of the National Organisation Building Team, also posted a video saying: "Modiji, Namaste. We know that people of Delhi had defeated you very badly in the election. And you are just taking revenge from the people. This is not right. There will be elections after two years. You can contest that election. Do some good, positive work. Please ask your IAS officers to join back the work."

Atishi Marlena, who served as an advisor on education to the Delhi government for three years, said in a video: "Namaste Modiji. The people of Delhi are upset. You have ordered the strike by the IAS officers. The work related to de-silting of drains is not able to complete due to this strike. the monsoon is approaching, the roads will be flooded. So we are requesting you to order the IAS officers to call off the strike."

Similarly, Sisodia`s former media advisor Arunoday Prakash and other people from the party also posted their videos.

AAP leader Dilip Pandey, in his video, asked Modi to not punish the people of Delhi.

"Punish us the way you want, but don`t punish the people of Delhi. Your officers are not working, due to which the work is affected...Please ask your IAS officers to join back the work," he said.

