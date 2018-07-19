AAP backs TDP's no-confidence motion, to vote against Narendra Modi government during trust vote

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AAP

AAP has issued a whip and asked all its MPs to vote against the NDA government during the trust vote. 

AAP backs TDP&#039;s no-confidence motion, to vote against Narendra Modi government during trust vote

NEW DELHI: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its support to the no-confidence motion moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and assured that it will vote against the Narendra Modi government during the trust vote on Friday.

The leaders of Delhi's ruling party said this following a meeting with a group of TDP leaders who sought the support of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's party to the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government tabled by them in the Lok Sabha.

AAP also issued a whip and asked all its MPs to vote against the NDA government during the trust vote. The whip was issued by AAP leader and its MP Bhagwant Mann.

Led by TDP Parliamentary Party leader YS Chowdary, state Ministers TG Venkatesh, K Narayana and Narsimha Rao met Kejriwal to seek the Aam Aadmi Party`s (AAP) support in both houses of Parliament against the Modi government. 

The team also handed over a letter from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Kejriwal along with a booklet which centres around the denial of special category status to Andhra Pradesh by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chowdary told the media that Kejriwal agreed with the TDP`s views and termed their problems as genuine.

"Today (Thursday) we met Kejriwal and discussed the problems faced by Andhra Pradesh caused by the Centre due to its delay in implementation of its promises made in Parliament. The Chief Minister agreed ... and described our problems as genuine," he said.

The TDP has snapped its alliance with the BJP over the Centre`s refusal to give special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

"Despite being in power in the state, our pleas to Central government have not yielded any result. India is a cooperative federal system, so the Centre has to work with the states to resolve issues. As the Central government has failed to follow this principle, we are going to pass a no-confidence motion against the Modi government," Chowdary said.

The voting on the no-confidence motion will take place on Friday. The AAP has members both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

(With IANS inputs)

AAPTDPno confidence motionNarendra ModiLok SabhaBJP

