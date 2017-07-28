AAP crisis: Delhi court to hear defamation case against Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday will hear Health Minister Satyendra Jain's defamation case filed against Kapil Mishra for levelling corruption charges against him. Jain's lawyer Gautam Baweja said the Tis Hazari Court has taken cognizance of the matter.

Earlier in May, Mishra had charged Jain of bribery and nepotism. He said that he saw Jain giving Rs 2 crore in cash to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. He also alleged that Jain helped Kejriwal's relatives to secure farm house land deals in Delhi.

Jain however categorically rejected Mishra's charge, saying "no deal took place" between him and Kejriwal and this just an "attempt to defame the AAP". "He (Mishra) says Kejriwal's brother-in-law was to get the favour from a deal. It is shameful and disgusting. The person who has died (brother-in-law), he is making an allegation about a man who is dead," Jain had said.

CM Kejriwal had also rubbished "wild allegations" levelled by Mishra, saying they do not merit a response as even his opponents were refusing to buy them. Hitting out at Mishra without naming him, Kejriwal said it pains to be "backstabbed" by his own people.

(With inputs from agencies)