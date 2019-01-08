हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AAP

AAP demands special Parliament session over upper caste reservatio

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved 10 percent quota for people belonging to "unreserved categories".

AAP demands special Parliament session over upper caste reservatio

NEW DELHI: Calling the upper caste quota an election stunt by the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded a special session of the Parliament to bring constitutional amendment for the implementation of the decision.

"For the economically backward upper castes, the Narendra Modi government has given a welcoming 'jumla'. Such similar decisions have been passed from time to time by several states, but the courts have banned more than 50 per cent reservation. Is this also a drama?" AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved 10 per cent quota for people belonging to "unreserved categories", including Christians and Muslims, in jobs and education with an annual income limit of Rs 8 lakh.

Singh said to get 10 per cent reservation passed, "it is important to amend the constitution".

The AAP MP said the Central government "should call for a special session of the parliament, or we will consider it another jumla", adding that "if only the cabinet passes this decision, the Supreme Court will ban this".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: "The Central government should extend Parliament session and bring constitutional amendment immediately."

He said the Centre should amend the law before the Lok Sabha elections and promise support for it.

Else, he said, it will be clear that "it is merely an election stunt".

Tags:
AAPUpper caste reservationUnion CabinetNarendra ModiParliamentBJP

Must Watch