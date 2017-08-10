 
'Aap Kaun?', Dawood replies on phone when scribe asks if it was him

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has shot back saying 'who are you?' when a CNN-News18 reporter asked the Mumbai blasts mastermind if it was him.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 22:58
&#039;Aap Kaun?&#039;, Dawood replies on phone when scribe asks if it was him

New Delhi: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has shot back saying 'who are you?' when a CNN-News18 reporter asked the Mumbai blasts mastermind if it was him.

Rattled by the reporter's phone call, Dawood tried to “figure out damage control” by pretending to be his aide Javed Chotani, the news18.com reported.

There was a pause on the other end when the News18 reporter identified himself.

“'No this is Chotani speaking,' he tried to take evasive action,” the report said.

Chotani is reportedly a bookie who manages Dawood’s businesses in Dubai. He was also allegedly involved in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case.

When the scribe insisted for a small interview, Dawood reportedly handed over the phone to real Chotani, who from then on did all the talking.

When asked if Dawood himself had picked up the phone, “the panic was palpable at the other end”, the report said, adding, “There was a rustle as Chotani turned to his boss for directions.”

The reporter could hear a background voice saying “Haan... bolo, bolo”, and then Chotani faithfully repeats over the phone “Haan... bolo, bolo”.

Here is a transcript of the phone conversation published by News18.com.

CNN-News18: So, sir? You are in Karachi, Pakistan.

Javed Chotani: Who said so?

CNN-News18: This is a Pakistani number.

Dawood: Don’t waste time.

Javed Chotani: Fear God. You are wasting time. Who are you talking to? Who are you interviewing? Do you know anything?

Javed Chotani: No, you tell me. You are taking such a long interview. You are talking so much. Do you even know who you are talking to?

CNN-News18: To Dawood.

Javed Chotani: Fear God. First, you are taking his name this way. You thought you will get to talk to him over the phone just like that.

Javed Chotani: Who gave you this number? Delete this number. Give me a number so that I could pass your message on to Dawood through somebody.

Javed Chotani: You mashallah sound like an intelligent journalist. Do you really think that you will just dial any number and Dawood sahab will pick up the phone? And you will interview him?

Javed Chotani: Give me your number. I will make you talk to him.

CNN-News18: 90XXXXXXXX

Javed Chotani: Okay, tell me. Will you interview directly in the studio?

CNN-News18: I will send the camera to Karachi.

Javed Chotani: To Karachi? Why? Why are you just asking me to make you meet or talk to him? Send me your number.

CNN-News18: Sir, please give me a small interview.

Dawood: No, interview. No.

Dawood IbrahimDawood phone conversationDawood phone talkUnderworld don Dawood IbrahimMumbai blasts mastermind

