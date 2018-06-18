हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AAP vs L-G

AAP leader Manish Sisodia shifted to hospital after hunger strike at Delhi L-G’s office, confirms Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to a hospital as his health deteriorated.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia shifted to hospital after hunger strike at Delhi L-G’s office, confirms Arvind Kejriwal

A day after Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to a hospital following his hunger strike at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Monday shifted to a hospital after his health deteriorated.

Aam Aadmi Party citizen interaction team head Amit Mishra posted on microblogging site Twitter that Sisodia's ketone level on Monday reached 7.4, which was recorded at 6.4 on Sunday. A team of doctors conducted Sisodia's medical check-up at L-G office before the AAP leader was shifted to hospital. The same was confirmed on Twitter by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

This came a day after Jain was shifted to LNJP hospital in the national capital after his health deteriorated. Both Sisodia and Jain had gone on hunger strike a day after Kejriwal and other AAP leaders began the dharna at L-G office.

Jain's health summary on Monday morning showed that his sugar level was 64 mg/dL and ketone level in urine was large. The blood pressure level was 96/68 and he weighed 78.5 kg, sources said.

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Jain, have stayed put at the L-G office demanding that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end what the AAP described as their "strike" and approve the doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Tags:
AAP vs L-GManish SisodiaArvind KejriwalSatyendar JainAam Aadmi PartyAAP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close