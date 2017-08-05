AAP MLA Commando Surinder Singh sent to judicial custody till August 17 in defacement case

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Commando Surender Singh was on Saturday sent to judicial custody till August 17 for his repeated non-appearance in a case related to defacement of public property in 2014.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ashu Garg ordered Commando's custody when he appeared before the court.

He had not done on the last few occasions despite the court's directions.

The case relates to defacement of public property in Naraina area in south west Delhi, allegedly by putting up posters and hoardings.

(With inputs from agencies)