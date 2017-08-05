close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

AAP MLA Commando Surinder Singh sent to judicial custody till August 17 in defacement case

 Aam Aadmi Party MLA Commando Surender Singh was on Saturday sent to judicial custody till August 17 for his repeated non-appearance in a case related to defacement of public property in 2014.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 12:57
AAP MLA Commando Surinder Singh sent to judicial custody till August 17 in defacement case

New Delhi:  Aam Aadmi Party MLA Commando Surender Singh was on Saturday sent to judicial custody till August 17 for his repeated non-appearance in a case related to defacement of public property in 2014.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ashu Garg ordered Commando's custody when he appeared before the court.

He had not done on the last few occasions despite the court's directions.

The case relates to defacement of public property in Naraina area in south west Delhi, allegedly by putting up posters and hoardings. 

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

Commando Surender SinghAAP MLAdefacement case

From Zee News

Four Spanish nationals killed in Andhra road accident
Andhra Pradesh

Four Spanish nationals killed in Andhra road accident

This 9-year-old self-proclaimed &#039;Guardian of the Galaxy&#039; wants to join NASA to defend Earth from aliens!
Space

This 9-year-old self-proclaimed 'Guardian of the Galax...

Students send 100-feet long Rakhi for Indian Soldiers
Uttar Pradesh

Students send 100-feet long Rakhi for Indian Soldiers

AmericasWorld

'WannaCrypt' hero to pay $30,000 for bail, faces...

Dialogue is the only way to tackle terrorism, climate change: PM Modi
India

Dialogue is the only way to tackle terrorism, climate chang...

SSC CGL 2016 result declared at ssc.nic.in
IndiaEducation

SSC CGL 2016 result declared at ssc.nic.in

Google likely to launch Snapchat &#039;Discover&#039; competitor
Technology

Google likely to launch Snapchat 'Discover' compe...

Landslide blocks Shimla-Kalka National Highway, hundreds of vehicles stranded
Himachal Pradesh

Landslide blocks Shimla-Kalka National Highway, hundreds of...

UN chief asks US to re-engage in 2015 Paris climate agreement
World

UN chief asks US to re-engage in 2015 Paris climate agreeme...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Upper hand in Rajya Sabha

‘Abrahamic Hindutva’: True warning or false equivalence?

The crisis of connectivity

DNA Edit: Govt needs to step up efforts to prevent another bridge collapse

From Messi's shadow to Qatar's influence: Top five talking points from Neymar's transfer to PSG