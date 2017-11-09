AAP MLA in Punjab gets trolled for burning crop to support farmers

NEW DELHI: While North India continues to gasp for breath, Aam Aadmi Party MLA in Punjab Sukhpal Singh Khaira is being slammed on a Twitter for a video that he posted in October this year.

The video shows stubble being burnt against the government's inaction to pay compensation to farmers. "Either implement NGT orders or pay Rs 5,000 per acre subsidy to farmers n stop cases,or we'll burn paddy stubble-khaira @AAPPunjab2017 (sic)," Khaira wrote while posting the video.

With people enraged due to hazardous pollution levels in most parts of north India, the leader is being slammed for supporting crop burning.

Twitter users are asking him several questions and are even appealing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to act against him.

No responsibility?

you people forget people choose u and u have responsibility towards them...not towards your political vendettas. — Ritu paswan (@RituPaswan_) October 15, 2017

You r educated person and know the pollution. If you want to help Jatts, plz do but don't increase health related issues.

Do your politics. — Jaspreet singh (@Jaspreetsin1784) October 17, 2017

Anger mounts:

I wish the worst to you my friend — OppaiGuy (@MrThongss) November 9, 2017

Punishment for the AAP MLA?

What a crazy man @ArvindKejriwal such a loser — sheetal patil (@iamsheetalpatil) November 9, 2017

Mr Kejriwal, please pay heed:

The tweet has been brought into focus at a time when Arvind Kejriwal in a Twitter conversation with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh insisted on an urgent meeting to address the issue of rising level of pollution.