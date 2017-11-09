हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
AAP MLA in Punjab gets trolled for burning crop to support farmers

While North India continues to gasp for breath, Aam Aadmi Party MLA in Punjab Sukhpal Singh Khaira is being slammed on a Twitter for a video that he posted in October this year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 09, 2017, 11:34 AM IST
NEW DELHI: While North India continues to gasp for breath, Aam Aadmi Party MLA in Punjab Sukhpal Singh Khaira is being slammed on a Twitter for a video that he posted in October this year.

The video shows stubble being burnt against the government's inaction to pay compensation to farmers. "Either implement NGT orders or pay Rs 5,000 per acre subsidy to farmers n stop cases,or we'll burn paddy stubble-khaira @AAPPunjab2017 (sic)," Khaira wrote while posting the video.

With people enraged due to hazardous pollution levels in most parts of north India, the leader is being slammed for supporting crop burning.

Twitter users are asking him several questions and are even appealing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to act against him.

No responsibility?

Anger mounts:

Punishment for the AAP MLA?

Mr Kejriwal, please pay heed:

The tweet has been brought into focus at a time when Arvind Kejriwal in a Twitter conversation with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh insisted on an urgent meeting to address the issue of rising level of pollution. 

