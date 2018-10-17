हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MJ Akbar

AAP seeks criminal proceedings against MJ Akbar over sexual harassment charges

Over the last fortnight, about 20 women have come forward to narrate their experiences of alleged sexual harassment at the hands of Akbar.

AAP seeks criminal proceedings against MJ Akbar over sexual harassment charges

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday hailed the women who accused Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar of "sexual harassment" and said his resignation "completely exposed" the 'Chaal, Charitra and Chehra' of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Reacting to Akbar's resignation, AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey said the action was "not sufficient" and demanded criminal proceedings against him.

"Mere resignation by Akbar is not sufficient considering gravity of allegations against him. Criminal proceedings must be started against him," Pandey told PTI.

Akbar stepped down on Wednesday as the Minister of State for External Affairs, following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment during his days as editor of several publications, by several women journalists.

"We salute the courage of the 20 brave women who boldly faced Akbar's intimidation and forced him to resign as a minister of government of India. His resignation completely exposes the BJP that came to power with the slogan of 'Chaal, Charita and Chehra'(behaviour, character and personality)," Pandey said.

In a brief statement, Akbar said he had decided to seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity.

"I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation...," Akbar said.

Over the last fortnight, about 20 women have come forward to narrate their experiences of alleged sexual harassment at the hands of Akbar.

