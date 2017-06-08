AAP team to visit Mandsaur, attacks PM Narendra Modi for 'silence' on farmer deaths

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said a party delegation would visit Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday where five farmers died in police firing during an agitation and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the issue.

AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh Singh, announcing the decision to go to Mandsaur, said the reason for the farmers` agitation in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh was due to the "apathy" of the central and state governments.

Attacking the Prime Minister, he said: "If anything small happens in Europe, Afghanistan or Pakistan the first person in the world to tweet on it would be our Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"But he (Modi) hasn`t uttered one word on the death of six farmers."

The senior party leader said that on one hand farmers are shot down and on the other the country`s agricultural Minister is giving advice: "Do yoga, everything will be fine".

"Even Prime Minister is asking people to do yoga," he added.

The AAP leader said that BJP is trying to divert attention from everything happening in the country with yoga.

"As far as I know the debt of farmers in Maharashtra is Rs 30,500 crore. When you can waive Rs 1,14,000 crore of loans taken by corporates, why can`t you waive farmers` loans?" Singh asked.

The leader said that on June 10, AAP district leaders will meet districts officials with the problems of farmers of each district.