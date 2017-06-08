close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

AAP team to visit Mandsaur, attacks PM Narendra Modi for 'silence' on farmer deaths

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said a party delegation would visit Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday where five farmers died in police firing during an agitation and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the issue.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 19:14

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said a party delegation would visit Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday where five farmers died in police firing during an agitation and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the issue.

AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh Singh, announcing the decision to go to Mandsaur, said the reason for the farmers` agitation in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh was due to the "apathy" of the central and state governments.

Attacking the Prime Minister, he said: "If anything small happens in Europe, Afghanistan or Pakistan the first person in the world to tweet on it would be our Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"But he (Modi) hasn`t uttered one word on the death of six farmers."

The senior party leader said that on one hand farmers are shot down and on the other the country`s agricultural Minister is giving advice: "Do yoga, everything will be fine".

"Even Prime Minister is asking people to do yoga," he added. 

The AAP leader said that BJP is trying to divert attention from everything happening in the country with yoga.

Singh said that the reason for farmers` agitation in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh is the "apathy" of central and state governments.

"As far as I know the debt of farmers in Maharashtra is Rs 30,500 crore. When you can waive Rs 1,14,000 crore of loans taken by corporates, why can`t you waive farmers` loans?" Singh asked.

The leader said that on June 10, AAP district leaders will meet districts officials with the problems of farmers of each district.

TAGS

AAPMandsaurPM Narendra Modifarmer deathsAam Aadmi PartySanjay Singh Singh

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against Centre&#039;s slaughter ban notification
Kerala

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against Centre's sla...

Mandsaur violence: Rahul Gandhi released after detention, m...
Madhya Pradesh

Mandsaur violence: Rahul Gandhi released after detention, m...

ICSE to conduct board exams for Class 5 and 8 students from 2018
Education

ICSE to conduct board exams for Class 5 and 8 students from...

UP Board 12th Results 2017, UP Board Intermediate Results 2017 to be declared tomorrow on June 9
Uttar PradeshEducation

UP Board 12th Results 2017, UP Board Intermediate Results 2...

Death of nine Filipinos over 2013 Malaysia invasion
WorldAsia

Death of nine Filipinos over 2013 Malaysia invasion

Kerala to bring in new liquor policy, to give bar license to 3, 4-star hotels: Report
Kerala

Kerala to bring in new liquor policy, to give bar license t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video