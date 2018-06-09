हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arvind Kejriwal

The party will fight with full force and highlight Delhi's development work model in health, education, medical, power and water sectors, Kejriwal said.

AAP to campaign for Haryana Assembly, Lok Sabha polls from October: Arvind Kejriwal

Gurgaon: The Aam Aadmi Party will start campaigning with full force for upcoming Haryana Assembly and parliamentary elections from October this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. The party will fight with full force and highlight Delhi's development work model in health, education, medical, power and water sectors, Kejriwal told reporters.

The chief minister, who hails from Haryana, said, "preparation for contesting election in Haryana is currently underway with an objective to strengthen carders at ground level within next six to eight months."

The AAP has deployed senior leaders such as Naveen Jaihind and Gopal Rai to prepare ground for the party to reach to every household. "Contesting in Haryana will be a new challenge for the AAP and if people of the state would consider us as fourth force, it will be a great achievement for the party," Kejriwal said.

He said that the three political parties -- the BJP, the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) -- have clear stand of fighting election on caste issue. "But, we will present Delhi model of good governance in front of people of Haryana with examples of low cost electricity, educational growth in government schools and employment," Kejriwal said. 

The general elections are scheduled for early next year whereas the Assembly elections in Haryana will be held in second half of the next year.

