AAP to kickstart ‘BJP Bhagao, Bhagwan Bachao’ yatra from Ayodhya on January 12

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will undertake a state-wide "Bhajpa Bhagao, Bhagwan Bachao Yatra" from January 12 in Uttar Pradesh, party leader Sanjay Singh announced in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Interacting with mediapersons, the Rajya Sabha member said that the Yatra would start from Ayodhya.

This Yatra, he added, would be conducted to expose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), especially in the light of the hundreds of Shivlingas, which were allegedly found lying under the rubble of demolished structures to pave way for Kashi Vishwanath corridor -- a pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his parliamentary constituency.

Leaders of the Apna Dal, an ally of the BJP, will also be participating in the Yatra, Singh said.

Calling the pro-Hindutava posturing of the BJP as fake, the Rajya Sabha member said the district administration had served notices to 176 temples in Varanasi, adding as to how the party that vowed to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya was now demolishing ancient temples in name of development.

Singh also slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in the state for "failing law and order in the state" and demanded that a CBI probe be ordered into the burning alive of a Dalit minor girl in Agra recently.

He said that on Thursday, the AAP would demonstrate at all district headquarters against the state`s BJP government. Singh also criticised the BJP government and its leaders for trying to give a "caste certificate" to the monkey Hindu god, Lord Hanuman.