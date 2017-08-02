close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

AAP to support Gopalkrishna Gandhi in Vice Presidential Election 2017: Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP has four MPs in the Lok Sabha, of which two have rebelled against the party.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 08:27
AAP to support Gopalkrishna Gandhi in Vice Presidential Election 2017: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the AAP would support opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi in the vice presidential poll.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, met Kejriwal for support at his residence.

"AAP will support Sh Gopal Krishna Gandhi (sic) for VP," the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted.

Gandhi is also the elder brother of AAP member Rajmohan Gandhi, who had contested on the party ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The AAP has four MPs in the Lok Sabha, of which two have rebelled against the party.

The poll to elect India's next vice president is scheduled for August 05, 2017.

Gandhi, a former bureaucrat and ambassador, was selected as the joint candidate by 18 opposition parties.

However, the JD-U broke opposition ranks when it extended support to NDA's Ram Nath Kovind for president, but has said it will support Gandhi in the vice presidential election.

Gandhi will take on NDA candidate and former senior BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu in the vice presidential poll. Naidu's victory appears to be certain with numbers favouring him.

The AAP had also supported Meira Kumar, the opposition candidate for the presidential poll against Kovind.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

‪‪Gopalkrishna Gandhi‬‪Aam Aadmi Party‬‪Arvind Kejriwal‬‪Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi‬‪Biju Janata Dal‬‪National Democratic Alliance‬‬Parliament NewsNew Delhi newsmahatma gandhi's sonlatest news on aapkejriwal latest tweet

From Zee News

China: 15-year-old panda raised in captivity gives birth after mating in the wild!
Environment

China: 15-year-old panda raised in captivity gives birth af...

World

New Zealand opposition leader in sexism row over baby plans

Jammu and Kashmir Police asks Pakistan High Commission to claim Abu Dujana&#039;s body, says parents should see son before burial
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police asks Pakistan High Commission to c...

10-year-old GD Goenka student dies after &#039;falling&#039; in school
India

10-year-old GD Goenka student dies after 'falling...

EuropeWorld

At 96, Prince Philip begins his retirement

Jammu and Kashmir

Restrictions imposed to prevent protests in Kashmir Valley

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Australia Police releases man in plane `terror plot` probe

Bihar: 14 wagons of a goods train derails on Kaimur-Gaya Mughalsarai railway line; train movement affected
India

Bihar: 14 wagons of a goods train derails on Kaimur-Gaya Mu...

Attack on Afghanistan mosque kills 29
WorldAsia

Attack on Afghanistan mosque kills 29

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Ahmed Patel’s defeat is Sonia Gandhi's defeat

DNA Edit | Modi’s 2019 Symphony: Nitish finally said it - 'PM is invincible'

Medicines in India likely to be costlier due to RCEP trade pact

First person account: How a tourist survived the Burhan Wani protests and what it tells us about Kashmir

DNA Edit: The ghost of Bofors