AAP vs bureaucrats: Delhi government officers to meet Ministers after weeklong boycott

NEW DELHI: Officers of the Delhi government will on Tuesday afternoon attend a cabinet meeting related to the budget, a week after they decided to boycott all meetings with Ministers in protest against an alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs.

Last week, the Chief Secretary alleged that on February 19 night he was beaten up by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and another AAP MLA in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CM`s residence where he had been called for a meeting.

Addressing media after a meeting of the Delhi Government Employees Joint Forum here on Tuesday, Pankaj Kumar, a member of the association, said they would continue to not attend meetings or talk to Ministers over phone and the exemption is only for the cabinet meeting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The cabinet meeting is scheduled to be attended by the Chief Secretary also.

The association said they would continue to contact Ministers and MLAs only through written channel till Kejriwal tenders a "written public apology" for the alleged attack.

Meanwhile, Prakash wrote a letter to the Chief Minister that the meeting is being held on the "assumption that the CM will ensure that there is no physical attack and verbal assault on the officers".