AAP vs officials: Two FIRs registered on complaints of Delhi Chief Secretary, minister

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and others on a complaint by Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash who alleged that he was assaulted by a few AAP MLAs during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Prakash's case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, causing hurt, criminal conspiracy, insult and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty, special commissioner and chief spokesperson of the Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak, said.

The FIR has been registered against Khan and others, police said.

Prakash, 56, has alleged that as the meeting started, one of the AAP MLAs slammed the door shut, and he was made to sit between Khan and another legislator on a three-seater sofa.

In his complaint, he said, "The MLAs started shouting at me and abused me while blaming me and the bureaucracy for not doing enough publicity for the government".

One of the MLAs, Prakash alleged, threatened him, saying that he (Prakash) would be confined to the room for the entire night if he did not agree to releasing the TV campaign.

"Khan and the other MLA on my left side whom I can identify, without any provocation from my side, started hitting and assaulting me and hit several blows with fists on my head and temple," he said. Prakash added that his spectacles fell to the ground.

In the FIR registered on the complaint of Prakash, police have added IPC Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

The chief secretary also alleged in his complaint that the assault on him at the CM's residence was "premeditated" and a "conspiracy" of all those who were present at a meeting.

The police will examine the case professionally, Pathak said, adding that investigations were in an early stage.

In his complaint to DCP (North) seeking action, the chief secretary alleged that Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 AAP legislators were present at the meeting at the CM's residence where they threatened to "implicate" him in false cases if the issue of releasing TV advertisements about the AAP government's achievements was not resolved.

Delhi: Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash's complaint letter to Police over yesterday's incident pic.twitter.com/zvdsNGatIN — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018

On the other hand, hours after Prakash lodged a complaint, Delhi minister Imran Hussain alleged that he was mobbed by government staff when he was waiting for an elevator at the Delhi secretariat on Tuesday morning.

Hussain's case was registered at the IP Estate police station.

In his complaint, Hussain said that he and his secretary were assaulted and that he did not know whether they were government servants or not. The case was registered under charges of causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation, against unknown persons.

Police teams have been formed to investigate both the cases and the Delhi Police will investigate both the cases with all seriousness, Pathak said.

He said that 2-3 more complaints have been received from AAP MLA's and that these were being examined by the police.

Meanwhile, the AAP rubbished Prakash's allegations as "bizarre and baseless".

"There was a meeting of MLAs at the CM's residence. The CS refused to answer questions, saying that he was not answerable to MLAs and the CM, and that he was answerable only to the LG. He (Prakash) even used bad language against some of the MLAs and left without answering any questions," the party claimed in a statement.

It described as "false information" claims that the meeting and the argument was about TV ads. The entire discussion was on a large number of families, who were not getting their rations, it said.

(With PTI inputs)