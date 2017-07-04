"Aapka swagat hai mere dost" — Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes PM Narendra Modi in Hindi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday accorded a grand welcome by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his historic three-day visit to Israel.

"Aapka swagat hai mere dost" (You are welcome my friend), Benjamin Netanyahu said as he received his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel, in a break from protocol.

"Welcome my friend. We have been waiting for you for a long time," he said, adding "Even sky is not the limit in cooperation between India and Israel."

Modi, who was given a red carpet welcome, hugged Netanyahu after descending from the special aircraft.

Netanyahu even wrote on his Facebook account, "My friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcome to Israel."

"We can do even more, even better together, said Israeli PM while describing Modi as a great world leader."

The national anthem of both the countries was played by the military band and the two leaders stood side by side. All senior Israeli ministers were at the airport.

The Israeli prime minister will accompany Modi closely throughout his three-day trip - a gesture customarily reserved for US presidents.

Modi's arrival in Israel is the first by an Indian premier to the Jewish state, during which he will have in- depth talks with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on issues of mutual and global concerns like terrorism and security.