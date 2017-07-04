close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

"Aapka swagat hai mere dost" — Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes PM Narendra Modi in Hindi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday accorded a grand welcome by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his historic three-day visit to Israel. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 19:20
&quot;Aapka swagat hai mere dost&quot; — Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes PM Narendra Modi in Hindi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday accorded a grand welcome by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his historic three-day visit to Israel. 

"Aapka swagat hai mere dost" (You are welcome my friend), Benjamin Netanyahu said as he received his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel, in a break from protocol. 

"Welcome my friend. We have been waiting for you for a long time," he said, adding "Even sky is not the limit in cooperation between India and Israel." 

Modi, who was given a red carpet welcome, hugged Netanyahu after descending from the special aircraft.

Netanyahu even wrote on his Facebook account, "My friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcome to Israel." 

"We can do even more, even better together, said Israeli PM while describing Modi as a great world leader."

LIVE: PM Narendra Modi accorded ceremonial welcome at Tel Aviv airport, calls his Israel visit 'ground-breaking'
MUST READ
LIVE: PM Narendra Modi accorded ceremonial welcome at Tel Aviv airport, calls his Israel visit 'ground-breaking'

The national anthem of both the countries was played by the military band and the two leaders stood side by side. All senior Israeli ministers were at the airport.

The Israeli prime minister will accompany Modi closely throughout his three-day trip - a gesture customarily reserved for US presidents. 

Modi's arrival in Israel is the first by an Indian premier to the Jewish state, during which he will have in- depth talks with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on issues of mutual and global concerns like terrorism and security.

TAGS

#ModiInIsraelNarendra ModiIsraeli PM Benjamin NetanyahuBen Gurion AirportIsraelBen-Gurion airportNetanyahu Hindi welcomeBenjamin Netanyahu

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

IAF chopper with three onboard goes missing in Arunachal Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh

IAF chopper with three onboard goes missing in Arunachal Pr...

Mysterious sea creature with no eyes, mouth washes ashore on US beach
Environment

Mysterious sea creature with no eyes, mouth washes ashore o...

PM Narendra Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visit Danziger Flower Farm in Israel
India

PM Narendra Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visit Danzi...

Mamata Banerjee says communal violence breaks out in West Bengal&#039;s North 24 Parganas over objectionable Facebook post
West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee says communal violence breaks out in West B...

23-yr-old mother of three raped by auto driver in Delhi&#039;s Ghazipur
Delhi

23-yr-old mother of three raped by auto driver in Delhi...

Kiren Rijiju&#039;s chopper makes emergency landing in Itanagar due to bad weather
North EastIndia

Kiren Rijiju's chopper makes emergency landing in Itan...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video