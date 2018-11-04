हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

AAP's Amanatullah Khan pushed me: Manoj Tiwari on Signature Bridge incident

Manoj Tiwari on Sunday responded to the scuffle between BJP supporters and Aam Aadmi Party volunteers stated that he was pushed by AAP leader Amanatullah Khan on which the BJP supporters reacted. 

Manoj Tiwari on Sunday responded to the scuffle between BJP supporters and Aam Aadmi Party volunteers stated that he was pushed by AAP leader Amanatullah Khan on which the BJP supporters reacted. 

In the video released by ANI, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan can be seen pushing Tiwari, while the latter was surrounded by police.

 

 

Adding to it, Tiwari said that he will file an FIR against the incident and Amanatullah Khan's bail should be cancelled with immediate effect. 

Tiwari was present at the event where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia inaugurated of the Signature Bridge on November 4. Tiwari was, however, not invited for the inauguration ceremony by the Delhi government. 

Claiming that police and AAP members misbehaved with him, Tiwari said that he is an MP and had only come to welcome Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "I was invited to the inauguration event. I am MP from here. So what's the problem? Am I a criminal? Why has the police surrounded me? I am here to welcome him (Arvind Kejriwal). AAP and police misbehaved with me," Manoj Tiwari said.

He also said that the work for the bridge was stalled for several years and he got the construction started again when he became the MP. "In my constituency (North East Delhi), I re-started construction of the bridge after it was stalled for many years and now Arvind Kejriwal is organising an inauguration ceremony," he said.

Hitting back at Tiwari, AAP claimed that the BJP is indulging in hooliganism. "Thousands of people have come here to celebrate without an invitation card, but the MP (Manoj Tiwari) considers himself VIP. He is doing hooliganism. BJP people thrashed AAP volunteers and local people. They are admitted to hospital," Aam Aadmi Party leader Dilip Pandey said.

The much-awaited Signature Bridge on the Yamuna will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4 and will be thrown open for public on November 5. It will reduce the travel time between north and northeast Delhi. Being deemed as a tourist spot with the 154-meter-high glass box, the bridge will give a bird's-eye view of the city to visitors. 

Announced in 2004, the bridge has missed several deadlines since 2011. The proposal for the bridge was mooted in 2004 but it received approval of the Delhi Cabinet in 2007. It was initially expected to be completed at a modified estimate of Rs 1,131 crore for the Commonwealth Games, held in Delhi in October 2010. In 2015, the cost of the project rose to Rs 1,594 crore. Reportedly, the bridge was proposed for the first time as early as in 1997 at an initial cost of Rs 464 crore.

Manoj Tiwari had earlier attacked the Delhi government for wasting public money in the construction of this bridge. "Fifteen years and Rs 1500 crore was spent to build a 675-meter bridge. This is so shameful," Tiwari had tweeted. Replying to the state BJP chief's tweet, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the bridge might be a shame for the BJP but is a proud moment for Delhi. 

