Aarushi-Hemraj murder case: No appeal from CBI yet against acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has not yet filed an appeal against the Allahabad High Court order which acquitted doctors Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.

The agency had 90 days to appeal against the order but the top officials have reportedly not taken a call yet on whether to file an appeal or not. The two were acquitted on 12 October 2017 by a bench of Justice BK Narayana and Justice AK Mishra of the Allahabad High Court.

Giving the Talwars the benefit of doubt, the court had acquitted the two of the murder of Aarushi and Hemraj at their Jalvayu Vihar home in Noida on May 16, 2008. The dentist couple had walked out of prison on October 16, 2017.

After Aarushi was found murdered in her bedroom, Hemraj was initially considered a suspect. However, his body too was found in a pool of blood a day later on the terrace of the house.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had accused Rajesh Talwar of killing his daughter in a fit of rage. Rajesh Talwar was arrested on May 23, 2008.

On May 31, 2008, the CBI took over the case and initially absolved the parents but later held them responsible for the two murders.

On June 13, 2008, Rajesh Talwar's compounder Krishna was arrested by the CBI. Ten days later, Raj Kumar, a servant of a doctor friend of the Talwars, and Vijay Mandal, the domestic help of the Talwars` neighbour, were also nabbed.

The three were later freed after no evidence was found against them.